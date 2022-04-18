Silverthorne town officials warn of construction, street closures

The entrance of Target on 7th Street will be closed until Wednesday, April 20, due to a waterline project.

There will be a detour in place along Annie Road that will allow access to Target and Silver Inn during the project. The construction will replace an aging waterline on Colorado Highway 9 from 7th to 4th streets and on Adams Avenue from 6th to 4th streets.

The project will begin with a closure of 7th Street starting April 18. The closures of 6th and 5th streets will occur at separate times during the coming weeks, but town officials did not provide an exact date.

People with questions can call 970-513-4886 for more information