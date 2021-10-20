Silverthorne writer, photographer Maryann Gaug wins awards

Maryann Gaug — a writer, photographer and videographer from Silverthorne — has won multiple awards at recent writing and photography contest held by Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers.

According to a release, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers is an organization that formed in 1973 of professional and semiprofessional photographers, writers, cinematographers and artists with an emphasis on activities in the American West.

Gaug took third-place honors for her unpublished article “Fire, Ice and Waterfalls.” She also won an honorable mention for her photograph of wildfire smoke in the Natural Phenomena category.

Awards were presented at the organization’s 47th conference, which took place in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in late September. Next year’s conference is tentatively scheduled for June in Golden. Visit RMOWP.org for details.