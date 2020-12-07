Silverthorne’s 12 Days of Dining and Band in a Bubble series begin this week

Silverthorne has created the 12 Days of Dining program to support local restaurants, which will feature a different restaurant each day from Dec. 9 to Dec. 20. There will also be a Band in a Bubble concert series to animate the outdoor dining and takeout experience.

During the 12 Days of Dining program, the town of Silverthorne will subsidize 20% of a customer’s bill for one featured restaurant each day, the town said in a news release. Silverthorne Arts and Culture Manager and Business Liaison Sydney Schwab said in the release that the goal is to encourage people to enjoy meals at Silverthorne restaurants and support restaurant employees.

The following restaurants will be featured during the 12 Days of Dining:

Dec. 9: The Argentos Empanadas & More

Dec. 10: Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea

Dec. 11: Murphy’s Tavern

Dec. 12: The Bakers’ Brewery

Dec. 13: Sauce on the Blue

Dec. 14: Which Wich

Dec. 15: Sunshine Cafe

Dec. 16: Windy City Pizza

Dec. 17: Angry James Brewing Co. and Cultivate Kitchen

Dec. 18: Mountain Lyon Cafe

Dec. 19: Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Dec. 20: Blue Moon Bakery

Discounted bills are limited to one order per household per day and for a maximum bill of $100. The town encourages patrons to pass on their 20% savings to restaurant staff in addition to their regular tip.

Silverthorne is also sponsoring live music at various restaurants. A single musician will play in a human-sized snow globe and the music will be projected through a PA system. The setup is meant to support local musicians while keeping safety measures and public health guidelines in place, the release said.

The Band in a Bubble concert series began with musician Steve Plummer on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Murphy’s Tavern. The second concert will feature guitarist Randall McKinnon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Mountain Lyon Cafe.