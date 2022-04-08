Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market to add ice cream shop and another Crepes a la Carte location

Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, located at 325 Blue River Parkway, is pictured Monday, Jan. 31. The market recently plans to add an ice cream shop and a Breckenridge-founded Crepes a la Carte location in April.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Ice cream has always played a major role in Tim Fredregill and Ashlee Goatz’s relationship.

The couple had their first date at an ice cream shop and, later, opted for an ice cream bar instead of cake at their wedding. The treat has also become a favorite for their daughter, Charlie.

This month, Fredregill, Goatz and Fredregill’s brother, Mike Fredregill, are taking their love for the dessert even further by opening Don’t Call Me Charlie’s, a new traditional ice cream shop inside Bluebird Market, located at 325 Blue River Parkway, in Silverthorne.

Charlie’s is among a few new additions to the market, which officially opened in January at Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne. The market is home to 11 vendors, who sell food for breakfast, lunch, dinner and — most recently — dessert.

The market recently welcomed the Colorado Marketplace and Bakery, which offers traditional bakery foods and breakfast options. This month, Crepes a la Carte, the crepes stand known for its popularity on Breckenridge’s Main Street, will also be opening a stall in the market, expanding for the first time past Breckenridge city limits.

The new additions inch the market closer to its goals of providing a well-rounded experience, said Scott Vollmer, director of property operations for Milender White, the owner and developer of the market.

“We want to make sure we have enough concepts during our meal periods to support the demands of the business,” Vollmer said. “Charlie’s and Crepes is really helping us provide those ancillary sales in the experience.”

Fredregill said the Charlie’s owners didn’t always plan to open an ice cream shop. Fredregill also manages the market operations for Milender White and noticed that the market was struggling to find an ice cream vendor. Eventually, he took it as a sign that he should open Charlie’s, which has become a passion project for the Fredregill brothers and Goatz.

“We don’t believe this to be a wildly profitable endeavor, this is more of a curiosity and a passion and a hobby, if you will,” Fredregill said. “It’s more about doing something fun and interesting.”

Once it opens, customers can expect traditional ice cream options without any gimmicks, Fredregill said. In addition to scoops of ice cream served in cones or bowls, the shop will offer malts and shakes.

“It’s not some newfangled ice cream concoction — steamed, pressed, rolled or squeezed,” he said. “It’s scoops of really high quality ice cream. We’re not overthinking it.”

Both Fredregill and Vollmer hope the new restaurants bring in a crowd of customers who are interested in supporting local businesses. Vollmer said it has always been a goal of the Market to support local business owners.

“Knowing Summit County in general, especially Dillon and Silverthorne, you’re overrun with a lot of fast casual, quick service restaurants that are very corporate driven,” he said. “… In the food world, people want to connect with the owners directly. They want to know the story behind them and really support the small business mantra. That’s why food halls exist.”

While the food and beverage spots are taken, Bluebird Market continues to have openings for retail stores, Vollmer said. The market also plans to re-open the Old Dillon Inn by the end of the year.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.