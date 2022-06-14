Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market to host weekly yoga, live music this summer

Bluebird Market is hosting a variety of events this summer. Free music is offered every Friday.

Nate Cordero/town of Silverthorne

Bluebird Market, the food hall and retail space at 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, will be hosting multiple weekly events this summer. From yoga to live music, guests can find various entertainment on top of the space’s usual offerings.

The first event is a kid’s night out with the Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio. For $35, kids will receive dinner at Tilford’s Pizza, a craft kit from the art studio and access to games. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy drink specials at The Mighty Bar.

The event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, and Wednesday, July 20.

Then from 6-8 p.m. every Friday, there will be live music. Mike Woodard will perform June 17, Leon Joseph Little Bird and Lisa Ann White will perform June 24, The Shaky Hand String Band will appear July 1 and Kaitlyn Williams will hit the stage July 8.

Lastly, Frisco’s Thrive Yoga Summit will host 75-minute Vinyasa style class at 10 a.m. Sundays. For a full schedule, visit BluebirdMarket.co .