Silverthorne’s First Friday kicks off fall season with live music, food and kid-friendly activities

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s First Fridays event has been a hit in the community because of its simplicity and predictability. To kick off the fall season, the monthly event is going a bit bigger than usual with live music from The Original Wailers, featuring Al Anderson, former guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers.

The event will feature kid-friendly activities including an art project sponsored by the Frosted Flamingo mobile art gallery, a bounce house, lawn games and other attractions.

The First Fridays fall kickoff will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Rainbow Park. The event is free for attendees, and free root beer floats will be provided.

Food will be available to purchase from local vendors Fritangas, Helga’s Homemade Pies and Murphy’s Food & Spirits. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs for seating.