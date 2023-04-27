Silverthorne’s First Friday Locals’ Appreciation Party and online silent auction will benefit Summit County nonprofits

Silverthorne is partnering with Local Liquors to raise money for the community and those in need, according to a news release from the town.

Ahead of the May First Friday Locals’ Appreciation Party, Local Liquors is hosting an online silent auction featuring high-end bourbons and whiskeys, with 100% of the proceeds going to Summit County nonprofits, the release states.

The auction launched April 10 and will run through Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. One of Silverthorne’s most popular First Friday events, the Locals’ Appreciation Party will be held Friday, May 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn, according to the release.

The event will feature free beer, wine and liquor tasting as well as live music from Blue River Grass and the Chris Bauer Trio. While the event is free, community members are encouraged to donate to local nonprofits, the release states.

Last year, the online auction and Locals’ Appreciation Party raised more than $30,000 for nonprofits, according to the release. This year, the event and auction will benefit Summit Swift Water Rescue, Mountain Dreamers, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Building Hope, High Country Conservation Center and CAFÉ Food Rescue.