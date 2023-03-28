Silverthorne’s Jake Canter places 6th in final world cup slopestyle competition

Jake Canter competes in the final snowboard slopestyle competition of the world cup season in Silvaplana, Switzerland. Canter placed sixth overall as the top American rider.

Carl Canter/Courtesy photo

Over the weekend, the International Ski Federation’s 2022-23 Snowboard Word Cup park and pipe season officially came to an end. In the final event, athletes competed in the men’s and women’s slopestyle competitions in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

In the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifiers on Saturday, March 25, three Summit locals tried to seal their spot in the 16-man final. Silverthorne’s Jake Canter was the only Summit athlete to qualify to the final, securing a top score of 67.66 and earning the seventh qualifying spot in Heat 2.

Summit’s Chris Corning and Fynn Bullock-Womble also competed in qualifiers, but they failed to land runs that could earn them a spot in the final.

Corning finished in 45th place overall. Bullock-Womble placed 34th.

On Sunday, March 26, Canter took to the slopestyle course again alongside fellow American teammate Dusty Henricksen. Canter was able to land a stellar second run, which earned him a score of 73.50. The score was enough for Canter to finish in sixth place to be the top American in the competition.

Henricksen followed in nearby seventh place with a score of 72.

With the conclusion of the competition season, the final Snowboard World Cup park and pipe men’s rankings were released. The rankings are based on the amount of points each competitor garners throughout the season. The higher an individual finishes in a competition, the more points one is awarded.

Among the list, three Summit locals make up the top 20. Corning finished in fifth place overall with 285 points, Chase Blackwell finished in 13th place with 149 points and Canter placed 17th with 135 points.

Australia’s Valentino Guseli placed first overall with 440 points, while Henricksen followed in second with 332 points. Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa placed third with 323 points.