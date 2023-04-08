Silverthorne’s ReSaddled Thrift Store seeking donations of formal dresses and other items to outfit local teens for prom
The ReSaddled Thrift Store in Silverthorne is requesting donations of prom dresses that will be given away for free to any Summit County teen looking for a prom dress.
With prom night taking place on Saturday, April 29, ReSaddled Thrift Store wants to make sure everyone who wants to attend prom can attend the event with a dress for the occasion. The thrift shop encourages anyone with a nice formal dress that they are done wearing to donate their dress to the thrift shop along with shoes, bags and jewelry to help round out the outfit.
ReSaddled Thrift Store will give all donated items to Summit students free of charge. Donations will be gathered at ReSaddled Thrift Store at 252 Warren Ave. in Silverthorne between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Those who donate to ReSaddled Thrift Store support the Summit Valley Horse Center, a Colorado nonprofit that makes the joy of human-horse connections possible for people of all ages and backgrounds, while giving rescued horses a second chance at life.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.