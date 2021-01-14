Silverthorne’s Staberg wins French Championship ski mountaineering race

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne won the vertical race at the French Ski Mountaineering Championships last weekend at Méribel Mottaret Ski Resort in France.

“I was certainly happy to be able to stand on top of the podium in Saturday’s vertical, and am very excited to be racing like myself again and settling in over here,” Staberg said Thursday in a text message. “The races were well organized, and I was very grateful to be welcomed to the start line.”

In a year when traditional ski mountaineering races, such as the U.S. Nationals, have been canceled, Staberg — a U.S. National Ski Mountaineering Team member — is the only American in Europe competing in ski mountaineering races. That includes Staberg representing the United States at French Cup, French Championship and World Cup races with an eye on the International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Championships in Andorra in early March.