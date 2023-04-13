Silverthorne’s The Pad to host free training for bartenders aimed at reducing sexual assault and harassment Friday
The Pad, a hotel and hostel featuring a bar and event space in the town of Silverthorne, will host a free event Friday, April 14, in partnership with St. Anthony Summit Hospital on bar safety.
The event will provide bystander intervention training aimed at reducing sexual assault and harassment from occurring in a bar setting. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pad, located at 491 Rainbow Rd., Silverthorne.
Space is limited and interested bartenders are advised to call The Pad at 970-445-7767.
