Silverthorne’s The Pad to host second annual Pride event with vendors, live performances and more

The back of The Pad is pictured in downtown Silverthorne on Jan. 18, 2022.

David Lauer/Courtesy photo

The Pad hotel and hostel in Silverthorne will be hosting its second annual Pride celebration on June 10.

Beginning at 9 a.m., The Pad will host a Pride-themed yoga class on its lawn that will also feature live music from DJ Between Realms. Afterwards, complimentary coffee from House of Vibes Coffee + Curio and Happy Leaf Kombucha will be offered.

More festivities will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including live music, a bounce house, tie dye booth, face painting and more.

From 7-10 p.m., The Pad will host its charity turnabout drag show, with tickets available for $45. The event will transform four local community leaders into drag queens: Summit County Sheriff Jaime Fitzsimons, Highside Brewing owner David “Ax” Axelrod, Keystone Resort Vice President Chris Sorenson and Krystal 93 News Director Phil Lindeman.

The four will engage in performances and contests with the crowd. Attendees will also be able to take part in a a split the pot fundraiser and win prizes from Christy Sports, Bistro North and Colorado Adventure Guides.