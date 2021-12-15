Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz to perform in March; tickets go on sale Friday
Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz is coming to Breckenridge in March for a concert. Opening for Jarosz is Taylor Ashton.
A four-time Grammy Award winner at the age of 30, Jarosz became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens and released her full-length debut “Song Up in Her Head” at 18. She followed that with “Follow Me Down,” “Build Me Up From Bones” and 2016’s “Undercurrent.” Jarosz also is part of the Grammy-winning folk trio I’m With Her with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan.
Jarosz performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March. 19, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and range from $35 to $40. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
