Single-day passes on sale for WinterWonderGrass music festival in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A music festival that attracts visitors from across the country and is establishing Steamboat Springs as its new home has begun selling single-day passes for this year’s WinterWonderGrass Festival.

This bluegrass festival is going into its sixth year in Colorado, and it will be the second year being held in Steamboat.

The festival starts Feb. 22, 2018 with a free concert by Trout Steak Revival from 2 to 5 p.m. in Gondola Square.

Tickets for the three-day event historically sell out, but the passes are still available for $199.

Single-day tickets are now on sale for $88.

The tickets include access to three hours of beer tastings featuring 23 Colorado craft breweries from 2 to 5 p.m. each day.

In addition to show tickets, the festival is selling $159 tickets to a ranch-to-table dinner that will be held at the top of the gondola. The dinner will feature a performance by Elephant Revival.

The festival will have 25 bands performing on four stages.

Headlining artists include Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, Elephant Revival and Leftover Salmon.

Additional artists include Fruition, Travelin McCourys, Lil' Smokies, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Jon Stickley Trio, Billy Strings and Trout Steak Revival .

Tickets and more information are available at winterwondergrass.com.

