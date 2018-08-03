Single lane closures expected on Summit Blvd. next week

Frisco motorists should expect delays on Summit Boulevard next week as the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to make improvements to the highway.

Summit Boulevard north and southbound single-lane closures are expected throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday while CDOT makes guardrail installations, places new signage, updates traffic signals and completes project finishing work. Lane closures will be limited to quarter-mile stretches of road at a time.

Business access in the area will remain open, and all work is weather-dependent and subject to scheduling changes. The project is being completed in phases to minimize traffic impacts, and it's expected to be finished in September.

For more information call the project information line at 970-368-0133, or email CO9summit@workzone.info.

—Sawyer D'Argonne