Sip a special beer at one of these Summit County breweries or restaurants to donate to a Denver-based breast cancer cause
Starting on Feb. 16, Summit County brewery enthusiasts will have the opportunity to donate to a good cause while sipping on something good.
Elite Brands of Colorado, a distributor of beer, wine and spirits, is hosting its 8th annual fundraiser called “All Hopped Up for a Cure.” The company is partnering with Denver-based Sense of Security, whose “mission is to help Colorado breast cancer patients survive financially while they undergo treatment,” according to a company news release.
Elite Brands received a limited amount of California-based Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Younger Triple IPA. For a limited time, the IPA will be available at a few Summit County breweries and restaurants. A portion of those sales will be donated to Sense of Security.
- Kenosha Breck, located at 301 S. Main St. in Breckenridge, will offer the beer starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
- Ein Posit, located at 313 Main St. in Frisco, will offer the beer starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.
- Rocky Mountain Underground — better known as RMU — located at 112. S. Main St. in Breckenridge, will offer the beer at 5 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to a spokesperson for Elite Brands, each tapping is extremely limited and will likely be gone by the end of the day.
In addition to donating a potion of sales, Elite Brands is hosting a competition to see which bar or restaurant can help raise the most money to donate to Sense of Security on the day of the tapping.
Last year, the fundraiser raised a total of $10,000. Donations can also be sent directly to Sense of Secuity by mail to Sense of Security, 1355 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite A-714, Denver, CO 80222.
