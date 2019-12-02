‘Sisters of Skimo’ documentary to screen in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — The 20-minute documentary “Sisters of Skimo” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.

The film chronicles the story of Summit County locals Sierra Anderson, Jaime Brede, Kate Zander and Grace Staberg as the ski mountaineers strove last year to fulfill their dreams of representing the country at March’s International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Championships in Switzerland.

The screening kicks off a national tour, as the film travels to Missoula, Montana; Golden; Seward, Alaska; and more.