Six Canadian ski resorts join Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass

Vail Resorts, Inc. and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) jointly announced today that the RCR's six ski resorts across Canada — Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Nakiska in Alberta, and Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham in Quebec — will join the Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning with 2018-19 winter season, bringing the total to 61 mountain resorts around the world for skiers and snowboarders.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies on the Epic Pass for the 2018-19 winter season, offering skiers and snowboarders world-class mountain resorts in eight countries. The family of ski resorts that make up RCR are some of the most sought after winter playgrounds for skiers and snowboarders around the world," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, in a statement.

"Resorts of the Canadian Rockies is delighted to join the Epic Pass, and along with Whistler Blackcomb, offer the best of Canadian skiing and snowboarding," said Tom Rosner, vice president of marketing and sales of RCR, in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with Vail Resorts, the industry leader, as the Epic Pass features the best resorts at the top ski destinations around the world. We look forward to start welcoming Epic Pass holders to all of our resorts next season."

Perhaps best known among the RCR family of are Kicking Horse and Fernie, located in the southeast corner of British Columbia on the legendary "Powder Highway." Both Kicking Horse and Fernie are consistently ranked among the top 10 Canadian resorts as ultimate playgrounds that cater to powder hounds with their abundant annual snowfall and big mountain skiing. Kicking Horse, also known as "The Champagne Powder Capital of Canada" is situated just outside the historic logging town of Golden and boasts a diverse mix of expert and extreme terrain and one of the longest vertical drops — 4,133 feet — in North America. Home to the World Freeride Tour, the ski resort is known for its four large alpine bowls, 85 long steep chutes and short lift lines. Fernie features over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain and 3,550 vertical feet, including 142 trails, five alpine bowls.

Following are the benefits for Epic, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day pass holders, as well as RCR season pass holders – RCR Rockies Pass, Fernie Season Pass, Kicking Horse Season Pass, Kimberley Season Pass, Mont Saint Anne and Stoneham Season Pass.

Epic Pass™ : Epic Pass holders will receive a total of seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no blackout dates at RCR. Once the seven days have been used, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic Pass offers full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia, with no blackout dates. The Epic Pass also provides limited access to Telluride in Colorado; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D'Isere in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy; and Hakuba Valley in Japan.

: Epic Pass holders will receive a total of seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no blackout dates at RCR. Once the seven days have been used, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic Pass offers full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia, with no blackout dates. The Epic Pass also provides limited access to Telluride in Colorado; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D'Isere in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy; and Hakuba Valley in Japan. Epic 7-Day Pass : Epic 7-Day Pass holders will receive up to seven days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their seven total days on the pass. After the seven days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 7-Day Pass features a total of seven days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus seven additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain.

: Epic 7-Day Pass holders will receive up to seven days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their seven total days on the pass. After the seven days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 7-Day Pass features a total of seven days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus seven additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain. Epic 4-Day Pass : Epic 4-Day Pass holders will receive up to four days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their four total days on the pass. After the four days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 4-Day pass features a total of four days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus four additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain.

: Epic 4-Day Pass holders will receive up to four days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their four total days on the pass. After the four days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 4-Day pass features a total of four days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus four additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain. RCR Season Pass Holders: RCR Rockies Pass, Fernie Season Pass, Kicking Horse Season Pass, Kimberley Season Pass, Mont Saint Anne and Stoneham Season Pass holders will receive 50 percent off lift tickets at all Vail Resorts owned mountain resorts.

Details about all of Vail Resorts' 2018-19 season passes can be found at http://www.epicpass.com when they go on sale March 6, 2018.