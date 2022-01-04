Skate and sled this week for Silverthorne’s First Friday

Guests must bring their own skates or can slide around on their boots at Silverthorne’s North Pond Park.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Silverthorne’s monthly First Friday event will be in two places at once this January. From 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, people can either ice skate or sled at one of the town’s parks.

Maryland Creek Park, 44 Maryland Creek Lane, is the home for sledding. North Pond Park, 100 Hamilton Creek Road, is where skaters should plan to enjoy their evening. After playing outside, people are encouraged to take home a craft kit from The Frosted Flamingo.

The event is free but participants must bring their own sled or ice skates. Community members can also walk and play on the ice at North Pond Park in their boots if they do not have ice skates. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.