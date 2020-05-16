Skate parks, disc golf course reopen in Frisco and Silverthorne
The towns of Frisco and Silverthorne have reopened many park facilities and amenities after they were closed due to public health orders stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Frisco, the town’s skate park and disc golf courses are open with safety rules posted at entrances.
Town of Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee said Friday that town staff will be monitoring the parks for physical distancing and face covering compliance. Staff also will hand out face coverings if needed. Restrooms and water filling stations will be available at the Nordic Center, across the street from the skate park.
The town of Silverthorne also has opened up most park amenities to the public, with the exception of playgrounds and indoor warming huts. Public restrooms remain closed over the weekend and will reopen Monday, May 18.
The town recommends reservations to use the pickleball, tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Court reservations can be made online ahead of time at Silverthorne.org/parks.
Both towns are following Summit County public health guidelines for reopening the parks. The following rules will be enforced:
- Maintain 6 feet of distance from other people
- Wear face coverings outdoors if 6 feet of separation is not possible
- No gatherings of more than 10 people, even with physical distancing
- Face coverings required at indoor spaces, including restrooms
