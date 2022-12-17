SkatesGiving fundraiser brings in $41,000 to help fund Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program

Members of Summit Youth Hockey's free mite program pose for a photo during the Skatesgiving check presentation on Monday, Dec. 12th.

John Hanson/Summit Daily News

Every year Summit’s unique Thanksgiving tradition, SkatesGiving, raises money for Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program.

Summit Youth Hockey’s free mite program is for kids 8 years old and under who are playing their first season of hockey. The program offers families an inexpensive introduction to the sport and allows kids to get a feel for it before deciding to fully commit to the often expensive sport.

Over the last few years, the free mite program has helped Breckenridge transform into a hockey town. In fact, over the last seven years, Summit Youth Hockey membership has grown by 9% each year, and in 2022, registration was up 20% with a total of 257 kids playing hockey.

Summit Youth Hockey cites the free mite program for the increase in participation in the sport. This year’s SkatesGiving event helped to further the growth of the sport in Summit by raising $41,000, fully funding the free mite program.

In addition to Summit Youth Hockey seeing an increase in participation, SkatesGiving saw 80 additional participants from last year.

To find out more about Summit Youth Hockey visit, SummitHockey.org.