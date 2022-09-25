Ski area and bus partnerships reduce traffic, emissions on Interstate 70

Over the 2021-22 winter season, partnerships between local ski areas and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Snowstang buses reduced traffic on Interstate 70 as well as greenhouse gas emissions along the Mountain Corridor, according to a recent news release from the I-70 Coalition .

Because of the partnerships, several hundred personal vehicles were kept off the road and thousands of pounds of carbon dioxide were prevented from being emitted, according to the coalition.

At Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, the Snowstang bus system kept 469 personal vehicles off the roads and contributed to an emissions reduction equivalent to 1,050 pounds of carbon dioxide, and another 889 personal vehicles and 1,584 pounds of carbon dioxide at Loveland Ski Area based on data from the Coalition. At Copper Mountain Resort, the partnership kept 981 personal vehicles off the roads and contributed to a reduction equivalent to 2,219.3 pounds of carbon dioxide. In Steamboat Springs, traffic was reduced by 131 vehicles, which contributed to a reduction equivalent to 273 pounds of carbon dioxide.