Ski areas open additional terrain across Summit County

A snowboarder hits a feature in the Woodward Copper terrain park on opening day Nov. 30 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Copper Mountain Resort announced on its social media channels Friday, Nov. 4, that the Woodward Express lift is now spinning for the season.

The opening of Woodward Express — known as the Union Creek Quad until the 2019-20 season — effectively opens skiing and riding out of the West Village base area for the first time this season. The opening of the Woodward Express lift also helps to spread out skiers and riders who are looking to access the popular Woodward Mountain Park terrain at the resort.

Also Friday, Copper opened the beginner Vein Glory run, which takes skiers and riders down to the West Village base area. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Copper will open four more trails across 59.5 additional acres: Upper Encore, Oh No, Rosis and Easy Road Traverse. Those terrain openings will bring the resort up to a total of 251 acres, nine lifts and 21 trails.

Over at Keystone Resort, the intermediate Mozart trail opened Friday, providing skiers and riders the ability to ski down from the top of Dercum Mountain to the base of North Peak.

At Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, the new Molly Hogan beginner chairlift will open Saturday for the first time. With the lift’s opening, the ski area is able to open beginner terrain and lessons.

Breckenridge ski Resort announced Friday that more than 400 acres of skiable terrain will be open at the resort this weekend.

At Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creak County, Lifts 6 and 3 will open Saturday. Lift 6 will provide access to Roulette while Lift 3 will access Switchback.