Ski Conservation Fund projects announced in Summit County

The National Forest Foundation announced that it will invest $765,000 in 12 different forest health and sustainable recreation projects in portions of the White River National Forest.

Total funding for the projects was evenly distributed between Summit and Eagle counties with the funds being garnered from Vail Resorts, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Beaver Run Resort via the Ski Conservation Fund.

This year, Summit County also contributed funding support to further leverage the impact of the donation effort this season.

Since its inception, the the Ski Conservation Fund has invested close to $8 million in 33 community organizations to support on-the-ground work benefiting the White River National Forest.

Funds are raised by guests of the partnered resorts who donate a dollar or more to the National Forest Foundation when purchasing an online ticket, season pass or staying in a resort’s lodge.

The National Forest Foundation then provides a 50-cent match on every dollar donated by guests, helping to up the revenue by the end of the winter season.

In the portions of the White River National Forest located in Summit County, there will be four different projects: Eagle’s Nest access and trail improvements; Peaks Trail boardwalk replacement; trail maintenance, public outreach and youth education with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District; and a winter backcountry safety education program with Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The National Forest Foundation will also oversee eight other sustainable recreation projects in Eagle County.