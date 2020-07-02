Ski Cooper announces price rollback for 2020-21 season
Ski Cooper officials announced Tuesday, June 30, that they would roll back season pass pricing to 2010 rates during the month of July, according to a press release from the ski area.
The ski area outside of Leadville is offering a $199 renewal rate for 2019-20 season passholders ages 15-74. The renewal rate will be $49 for passholders ages 6-14. New customers can purchase an adult season pass for $249 or a child pass for $99.
