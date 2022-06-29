Ski Cooper announces season passes for 2022-23 winter season

Ski Cooper announced that passes for the 2022-23 winter season will go on sale Friday, July 1.

Casey Day/Ski Cooper

Ski Cooper, the Lake County-owned ski area near Leadville, recently announced in a news release that season passes for winter season 2022-23 will officially go on sale on Friday, June 1.

Season passes will start at $329 for ages 15-74 and $149 for ages 6-14.

Certain Ski Cooper season passes will also include three free days at 60 independently operated resorts including 13 new partner resorts as of this year.

Partnered resorts in Colorado include Loveland Ski Area, Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs, Monarch Mountain in Salida and Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa.

For those not interested in the partnership benefit, Ski Cooper offers passes for children 5 years old and under and for adults older than 75 for a $10 processing fee. A pass for adults older than 75 with partnership benefits costs $199.

Early bird pass sales begin July 1, with prices increasing on Aug. 1. Additional benefits for season pass holders include discounts at food and beverage outlets.

For more information and to purchase season passes, visit SkiCooper.com.