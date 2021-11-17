Ski Cooper expands offerings for upcoming 2021-22 season

Prior to opening day Dec. 8, Ski Cooper in Leadville has announced an expansion of its offerings.

The ski area is adding three ski runs to explore in Tennessee Creek Basin. These new runs will bolster Cooper to more than 60 total runs.

Cooper is also adding an Irish themed family-friendly skiing area called Leprechaun Lane.

In the base area, Ski Cooper is adding the Timberline Taproom, a 21-plus pub offering Colorado microbrews and deck seating.

In terms of retail additions, Ski Cooper will have a new retail shop called the Trading Post. Work has also been done to expand Ski Cooper’s rental shop in order to increase capacity and flow.

For more information, visit SkiCooper.com.