Ski Cooper’s early bird pass discount to end on Sunday, July 31

Ski Cooper announced that the early bird rate on season passes will end on Sunday, July 31. Select season pass options will then see an increase starting on Monday, August 1.

Casey Day/Ski Cooper

The Ski Cooper pass — which includes access to 61 independently operated resorts — is currently at its cheapest rate of the season before prices are set to increase after Sunday, July 31.

The Cooper season pass with partner benefits for ages 15-74 currently runs $329 a pass and will increase to $429 starting on Monday, Aug. 1. The pass with partner benefits for ages 6-14 will increase by $50 to $199, while all other passes will stay the same price across the board.

The Ski Cooper pass provides unlimited access to Cooper — which is located near the town of Leadville. Ski Cooper’s season pass also includes three free days at 61 independently operated resorts , including 16 new partner resorts as of this season.

To find out more information about Ski Cooper or to purchase a season pass, visit SkiCooper.com.