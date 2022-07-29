Ski Cooper’s early bird pass discount to end on Sunday, July 31
The Ski Cooper pass — which includes access to 61 independently operated resorts — is currently at its cheapest rate of the season before prices are set to increase after Sunday, July 31.
The Cooper season pass with partner benefits for ages 15-74 currently runs $329 a pass and will increase to $429 starting on Monday, Aug. 1. The pass with partner benefits for ages 6-14 will increase by $50 to $199, while all other passes will stay the same price across the board.
The Ski Cooper pass provides unlimited access to Cooper — which is located near the town of Leadville. Ski Cooper’s season pass also includes three free days at 61 independently operated resorts, including 16 new partner resorts as of this season.
To find out more information about Ski Cooper or to purchase a season pass, visit SkiCooper.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.