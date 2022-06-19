Ski Granby Ranch settles lawsuit with family of mother killed by faulty chairlift
Kelly Huber was killed and her daughters injured when they were thrown from the Grand County chairlift in December 2016
The Colorado Sun
DENVER — The family of the Texas mom who was killed in a chairlift accident that also injured her daughters in 2016 has settled a lawsuit with Ski Granby Ranch and the electrical company that worked on the Quick Draw Express lift.
The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed, but a statement provided by the lawyer representing the San Antonio woman’s survivors said they are “pleased with the outcome and anxious to move on with their lives.”
Kelly Huber’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver against the ski area and its contractors in December 2017 and the case was moved to Grand County District Court in 2019. A trial was set to begin in March this year.
Taylor Huber was 9 when she was tossed from the Quickdraw Express. Her sister Ashley was 12. When their chairlift struck tower 5 at a 45-degree angle, per court records, they were thrown 30 feet onto hard-packed snow. Both the girls suffered extensive injuries.
A state investigation following the accident found problems with the drive system that powered the chairlift, which resulted in rapid speed changes on Dec. 29, 2016. Modifications to the lift’s power system by the resort and electrical contractor Electramic Associates caused the lift to suddenly speed up, which flung the chairlift into a tower, ejecting the Hubers.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
