Ski resort companies combine for climate charter

A family of skiers heads down a groomed trail at Keystone Resort with more difficult terrain in view on a nearby peak.

Photo by Daniel Milchev / Keystone Resort

Alterra Mountain Co., Boyne Resorts, Powdr and Vail Resorts have joined together for the Climate Collaborative Charter , which the companies say is “the ski industry’s first unified effort to combat climate change with shared commitments around sustainability and advocacy.”

In a joint statement announcing the charter, the companies say the commitment means they agree to operate their respective resorts “with sustainability at the forefront” and to advocate for effective public policy on climate action.

The statement says the companies will further implement sustainable practices, including elements from the National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform, across 71 North American resorts.

That includes reducing energy use “wherever possible,” aggressively pursuing renewable energy sources to be carbon neutral, climate advocacy for public policy to accelerate the shift to a renewable energy economy, leading by example to educate employees and guests about sustainability, and placing collaboration over competition when it comes to sustainability, according to the statement.

Keystone Resort spokesperson Loryn Roberson wrote in an email that Vail Resorts recently achieved the 50% waste diversion milestone and will be 93% powered by renewable electricity by 2023.