Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures

The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew tests the resort's snowguns on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in advance of the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The ski area is targeting a mid- to late-October opening.

Dustin Schaefer/Loveland Ski Area

A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year.

Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.

“Our highest elevations have temperatures that are only marginally conducive to snowmaking,” OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz posted on his ski-related weather site over the weekend. “Longer-range forecasts are showing a decent signal for cooler and stormy weather starting around Oct. 22-23.”

Officials at Keystone and Loveland say they are unlikely to open this week. Prospects are a little better at Arapahoe Basin, according to marketing director Jesse True.

“It has been warm up here but we have been doing well with snowmaking, given the weather,” True said. “I would say there is a good chance we get open this week at some point, or early next week.”

