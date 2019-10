Ski season kicks off Opening day excitement at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Posted by Summit Daily News on Friday, October 11, 2019

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area started spinning the Black Mountain Express lift at 3:30 p.m. Friday with less than two hours notice.

Here are photos from opening day:

Jed and James Danbury were in town to to ski Keystone Resort on opening day Saturday. When they heard about Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s surprise opening Friday, they were ready to hit the slopes.

Jed Danbury / Summit Daily reader

Jed Danbury / Summit Daily reader

Snow enthusiasts wait to ride the first chair of the season opening day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Friday, Oct. 11.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Friday, Oct. 11.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Ski and snowboard enthusiasts high-five Friday, Oct. 11, while in line at the Black Mountain Express lift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area surprises everyone with an impromptu opening day Friday, Oct. 11, holding onto its coveted title as first ski resort to open.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was the first resort to open in the 2019-20 season.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Skiers and riders line up at the Black Mountain Express lift, which opened at 3:30 p.m. Friday, kicking off ski season in North America.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Click here to read more about the race to kick off ski season in North America.