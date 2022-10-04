Ski swaps coming to Vail, EagleVail this weekend

EAGLE COUNTY — If the first snowfall on the mountaintops has you itching for winter turns, this weekend presents two opportunities to gear up on everything you’ll need for the winter season while giving back to impactful local organizations.

Ski swaps are a sacred tradition in mountain communities, where used equipment and apparel can circle back into the community and help fuel the adventures of neighbors and visitors. Not only do they increase the affordability of ever-expensive mountain activities, but they also help reduce waste and give used materials the longest lifespan possible.

The Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap and the Route 6 Café Ski Swap go beyond these benefits by using the income generated at their annual swaps to help fund the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and the Eagle Valley Humane Society, respectively.

Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap

The Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap is a three-day event that is taking place on Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. There will be new and used items available, including alpine skis, snowboards, boots and bindings and a large selection of winter clothing and accessories.

This swap is a staple event in the community that is returning for its 53rd year. Community members interested in selling their equipment at the swap have one more day to drop off items before the swap begins. Items can be dropped off at the Dobson Ice Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 12-5 p.m.

Permissible equipment to drop off includes skis and bindings (non-indemnified bindings will not be accepted, these bindings must be removed from the skis to sell the skis), snowboards, snowboard bindings, ski and snowboard boots and lightly used winter jackets and pants.

Those interested in attending the swap must reserve a free ticket in advance of attendance at VailSkiSwap.com . Any unsold items must be picked up at Dobson Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 3-5 p.m.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, founded in 1962, is one of the valley’s oldest nonprofit organizations. Each year, it provides training and competition programs for aspiring young athletes and has developed into one of the premiere snowsport clubs in the world. A percentage of all goods sold at the swap will go toward supporting the club.

For more information about the Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, visit VailSkiSwap.com .

Route 6 Café Ski Swap

Last year, Route 6 Café owner Ollie Holdstock launched the restaurant’s inaugural community ski swap, with proceeds going toward the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

This year, 100% of proceeds will be supporting the nonprofit’s mission to care for homeless animals in Eagle County and facilitate adoption. The majority of funds raised will go toward covering the animals’ vet expenses.

“People want to give — it’s amazing how people want to give — but people don’t know how to give sometimes, or they can’t really afford to give cash,” Holdstock told the Vail Daily during last year’s swap. “But they can show up with a pair of skis that they skied for a season on and didn’t like, or maybe they got a snowboard at a raffle and they don’t want the snowboard, and they can give back.”

The Route 6 Café ski swap will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant in EagleVail. Community members are invited to drop off any form of ski and snowboard equipment — gear, clothes, tools and accessories — from now through Friday, and do not need reservations to partake in the swap.

