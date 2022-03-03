Ski touring for a cause on Snow Leopard Day

On Saturday, March 5, ski touring outfitter Dynafit will team up with the Snow Leopard Trust in order to transform every vertical meter climbed by skiers across the globe into a cent.

The worldwide total will then be donated to the trust in order to protect the snow leopard, which has been labeled as critically endangered. Conservationists estimate the global snow leopard population is somewhere between 3,500 and 6,500 with rapidly declining numbers due in large part to climate change, poaching and habitat loss, according to a news release.

Last year, Dynafit helped raise $12,702 for the Snow Leopard Trust, and this year’s goal is twice that amount.

The vertical can be earned anywhere there is snow to climb on. Participants can also stop by one of the following locations to scan a QR code to be part of the global Snow Leopard Day: Dynafit at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Mountain Outfitters in Breckenridge.

Dynafit will be offering free demos Saturday at A-Basin.