Skico: Cigarette butt likely cause of fire on Aspen Mountain

Flowers are pictured on Aspen Mountain.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

ASPEN — A small fire that started on the Ridge of Bell on Aspen Mountain was “quickly extinguished” on July 9, according to an Aspen Skiing Co. press release.

The source of the fire was “potentially from a cigarette butt that was thrown from the gondola,” the release states.

“Aspen Patrol summer rangers responded to reports of smoke and the fire was quickly extinguished,” according to the release. “The White River National Forest Service was also notified.”

Skico emphasized the importance of fire safety in the release. Wildfires remain a “real and present threat” to the land, even with the recent and forecasted precipitation in the region.

“Locals and guests alike are encouraged to smoke away from flammable terrain and always dispose of cigarettes in fire safe containers, and ensure that any open flame is fully extinguished,” the release states. “Nothing should ever be thrown out of the gondola windows.”