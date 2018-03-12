Colorado skier dies after hitting pole on Utah race course

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A 70-year-old skier is dead after he hit a pole while racing a friend at a Utah resort.

Authorities at Deer Valley Resort say the man was skiing a race course with a private group when he collided with a pole on the course on Friday.

Emergency crews responded and he was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Park City police tell KSL-TV that he was from Colorado and visiting Utah for a ski trip with friends.