Skier dies at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby

A Nordic skier died at Snow Mountain Ranch after being reported missing Friday.

According to a release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the skier was reported missing at 4:44 p.m. Friday from the YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.

The individual was found at 9:30 p.m. that night and pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The skier’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Grand County Search and Rescue, YMCA staff and volunteers assisted in the search.

A Facebook post from Grand County Search and Rescue described the skier as a 78-year-old Denver woman who had last been seen 3 p.m. Thursday near the Nordic Center. At the time, the weather was blizzard-like with high winds and blowing snow, the post said.

The woman’s family became concerned when they couldn’t make contact during the day Friday and contacted the YMCA. The woman’s vehicle was found in the Nordic Center parking lot and a search mission was initiated at 4:44 p.m.

After several hours of searching, the post said teams found a set of windblown ski tracks leaving a hard parked area near the YMCA stables heading downhill towards the Nordic Center. The woman was found, deceased, in the deep snow near some small trees.

“Our hearts go out to the skier and their family who have suffered a great loss,” Snow Mountain Ranch General Manager Trueman Hoffmeister said in the sheriff’s office release.