Skier dies at Winter Park Resort

A skier died Tuesday at Winter Park Resort after suffering from an apparent medical episode, according to the resort.

Around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 58-year-old man from Westminster was skiing on White Rabbit when he appeared to have a medical episode. Ski Patrol responded to the incident and took the man to the Winter Park Denver Health Medical Center, where continued efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“Winter Park Resort extends its deepest condolences to the man’s family and friends in the wake of this incident,” a resort spokesperson said in a statement.

This is the second skier death at Winter Park Report this year after 25-year-old man died Jan. 18 after colliding with a tree on White Rabbit, the same run that the man from Westminster was skiing.

The man’s name has not been released.

