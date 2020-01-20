Skier dies at Winter Park Resort

A skier died at Winter Park Resort after being reported missing on the mountain on Saturday.

According to the resort, the skier was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and ski patrol immediately conducted search protocols.

The skier was found in the trees near the White Rabbit trail around 7:35 p.m. and transported to the Denver Health Winter Park medical center. The skier was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.

The skier’s identification and cause of death has not yet been released.

Winter Park Resort shared its deepest condolences with the family and friends.

