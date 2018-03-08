Skier fatality reported at Breckenridge Ski Resort

On March 8, at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a skier who collided with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 8. The skier was transported to the Peak 8 First Aid Room where he was later pronounced dead. No information about the identity of the skier is being released until notification to the next of kin has been made. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation.

The Summit Daily will update this story as more information becomes available. For more on skier fatalities in Colorado, click here.