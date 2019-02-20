Skier killed in avalanche near Telluride

Search crews have recovered the body of a backcountry skier who was caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says 47 year-old Salvadore Garcia-Atance was buried in the slide near the Telluride Ski Resort on Tuesday morning. His body was recovered Wednesday morning in a debris field that is 75 feet wide, 300 feet long and 15-20 feet deep.

Investigators say Garcia-Atance was skinning up the Bear Creek Trail from the town of Telluride when a snowboarder triggered the avalanche. The trail has since reopened, but Sheriff Bill Masters says that danger of additional avalanches remains.

He says, “Whether you are walking your dog, skinning up, or backcountry skiing, Bear Creek is not a safe place to be.”