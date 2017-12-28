Skier sues over Aspen Mountain crash on Little Nell

A local man sued Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club last week, claiming he suffered serious injuries after hitting an unknown object on an Aspen Mountain ski run in December 2015.

David Bruce was skiing alone on the Little Nell run Dec. 27, 2015, when he encountered individuals from Skico and AVSC “milling around on the run without any sort of demarcation or warning, apparently waiting for or in preparation of an event,” according to the lawsuit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

As Bruce attempted to avoid the group, “he went over a small rise and struck a rolled up object laying in the snow” that might have been for the event, the suit states. Bruce did not see the object until he was on top of it.

He “suffered and will continue to suffer serious personal injuries and damages” as a result of the incident, the suit states. The nature of Bruce’s injuries was not listed in the lawsuit.