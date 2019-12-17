Skier who died at Keystone has been identified

KEYSTONE — The man who died Monday at Keystone Resort has been identified as 66-year-old Martin Chader of Golden, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

At about 11:50 a.m. Monday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skier who was found unconscious and not breathing on a ski run at Keystone. The man, later identified as Chader, was transported to the Keystone Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said the manner of Chader’s death is considered natural, and the cause of death has been characterized as related to cardiac issues. Wood noted that no autopsy was performed because Chader had a history of cardiac health problems.

Chader is the first person to die on Summit County’s slopes this season, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Jody Churich, Keystone Resort’s vice president and general manager, said Monday in a news release.