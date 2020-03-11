Skier who died at Keystone identified

The skier who passed away at Keystone Ski Resort on Monday has been identified as 51-year-old Jon Kleve of Lincoln, Nebraska, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

At about 3:25 p.m. on March 9, the Summit County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a male skier found unconscious and not breathing off the side of a run at Keystone. The man was pronounced dead on scene by staff at the Keystone Medical Center.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental, and the cause of death is blunt force trauma, according to Amber Flenniken, chief deputy coroner.

Kleve represents the fifth skier death in Summit County this season. Shirley Louangamath, 45, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away due to traumatic heart failure due to blunt force trauma at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 20. Richard Hart, 86, of Littleton, passed away due to an intracranial hemorrhage due to blunt force trauma at Copper Mountain on March 4.

In addition to deaths resulting from trauma injuries, there have also been two skier deaths caused by cardiac issues. Martin Chader, 66, of Golden passed away due to cardiac related issues at Keystone on Dec. 16. Stephen Piche, 56, of Austin, Texas, passed away due to a heart attack on Feb. 7 at Breckenridge.