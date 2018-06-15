Skiers say they climb, patrollers say they’re not aware as testimony continues in Taft Conlin skier death trial

EAGLE — Skiers testified that they climb up Prima Cornice all of the time and have since it opened in 1985.

Vail Resorts ski patrollers say they have no knowledge that skiers do that and say they don’t understand why anyone would.

A six-person jury will decide what was closed and wasn’t on Jan. 22, 2012, the day an in-bounds avalanche on Vail Mountain killed 13-year-old Taft Conlin.

The Vail Resorts website listed Prima Cornice as open that day, according to testimony on Thursday, June 14. What “open” means, though, could be a matter of interpretation.

Ski patrollers testified Thursday that if you can access an area through gravity, then it’s open. If you have to climb to it, then it’s closed, they said.

Conlin entered through the lower gate of Prima Cornice and sidestepped up the run, reportedly looking for fresh snow on the first good snow day of an abysmal snow season. An avalanche swept him away and killed him. The jury will also decide whether Vail Resorts should have posted part or all of Prima Cornice as closed and if the ski company violated Colorado’s Skier Safety Act.

