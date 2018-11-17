Slash and burn: photos from the pile burnings along Swan Mountain Road
November 17, 2018
Hundreds of slash piles of pine beetle-killed trees awaited their fate along Swan Mountain Road on Thursday morning. With snow on the ground and good smoke dispersion rates, fire managers ignited piles with drip torches and allowed them to burn in a day, with a few left smoldering. Gone is the grey landscape of dead trees, a new forest ready to take root — all by the efforts of reducing the risk of wildfires in between.