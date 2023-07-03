Slew of rescues during holiday weekend officially kicks off ‘busy season’ for Summit County Rescue Group

Summit County Rescue Group members responded Lower Cataract Lake for an injured hiker on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Summit County Rescue Group/Courtesy photo

Warm weather and sunshine ahead of the Fourth of July holiday kept local trails — and the Summit County Rescue Group — busy as Summit County heads into the summer season.

With four calls in three days, the all-volunteer backcountry rescue group is as busy as usual for the holiday weekend, just as rescue calls are expected to pick up, according to member and spokesperson Anna DeBattiste.

“This is the start, traditionally, of our busy season. Often in July, and August sometimes, we’ll have a call every day,” DeBattiste said. “So we’re gearing up for the season.”

The holiday weekend started out with a bang. On Friday, June 30, an early-morning lightning strike at Quandary Peak didn’t injure or kill anyone, but the “near miss” frightened two nearby hikers enough that they called 911, DeBattiste said.

Immediately after the lightning strike, a call went out to search and rescue members, most of whom were quickly told to stand down, except for a small team that helped locate the hikers out of “an abundance of caution,” she said.

The lightning stuck a little before 9 a.m. and bucked the conventional advice that those hiking Colorado’s 14ers should leave early in the day to avoid afternoon storms. It should serve as a “good, little wakeup call” to hikers that weather can be unpredictable, DeBattiste said. She said recreationists should always check the forecast often when preparing to head into the backcountry.

Later Friday evening, the Summit County Rescue Group received an SOS notification from a satellite communications device that some backcountry users needed help. But the device the two backpackers used didn’t allow them to communicate back and forth with rescuers, so responding teams didn’t know exactly what was going on.

“It was pretty vague. We just knew someone was needing help,” DeBattiste said. “It shows how valuable it can be to have a two-way satellite device that allows you to be specific and allows us to ask questions so we can really target resources and really figure out the level of urgency.”

It turned out that the two backpackers were just exhausted and didn’t feel like they could go on, DeBattiste said. They had left that morning from Copper and sent the distress signal a little before 5:30 p.m. from somewhere near Kokomo Pass in the Gore Range, she said.

Due to the location along the Colorado Trail that the hikers were on, it could have taken rescuers several hours to access the area over public lands, DeBattiste said, but thanks to a courteous private landowner who let them cross, the rescue went much quicker.

Then, on Saturday, July 1, the all-volunteer rescue group received a call around 4 p.m. for a hiker suffering from seizures at Mohawk Lakes along the Spruce Creek Trail near Breckenridge, DeBattiste said.

A Flight for Life helicopter responded and somehow found a landing zone, DeBattiste said, although it wasn’t needed. The hiker ended up recovering enough to hike to the upper trailhead and be transported by a Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District ambulance.

“Our hats are off to the Flight for Life pilot,” DeBattiste said. “They found a spot to land up there. Everybody said ‘there’s no landing zones.’ Well, he found one.”

Members of the Summit County Rescue Group head out into the backcountry as the sun sets June 30, 2023. Summit County Rescue Group/Courtesy photo

Finally, Sunday, July 2, Summit County Rescue Group staged a quick response around 10:30 a.m., when a hiker injured their leg near Lower Cataract Lake near Heeney, DeBattiste said. A team hiked in the short distance from the busy trailhead, loaded the woman up on a wheeler and loaded her out, she said.

Calls like this are typical of the busy summer season, DeBattiste said, with the rescue group responding to many calls for injured hikers. At 84 calls since the start of the year, the all-volunteer group is right on pace with where it was last year, which saw 193 total calls. But the numbers are down when compared to the all-time high of 217 calls in 2021, she said.

“There’s now way to tell what the summer brings,” DeBattiste said. “Sometimes, if it rains a lot, there are fewer backcountry recreationists. If there is a lot of wildfire smoke, it could have the same impact. But, typically, July and August are very busy for us.”