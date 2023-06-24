Slifer Smith & Frampton agents, teams ranked among the best in the US

The newly remodeled Slifer Smith & Frampton office in downtown Breckenridge.

Alana Watkins/Courtesy photo

Slifer Smith & Frampton, a leading independent Colorado brokerage firm with locations dotted across Summit County, recently announced that several of its agents and teams were ranked among the best in the United States.

Two teams, the Liz Leeds Luxury Team and the The Iverson Team, ranked 60th and 62nd, respectively, on the 2023 RealTrends The Thousand list. The list ranks the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the country, accounting for 1.5% of all agents in the U.S.

An additional 30 individual agents and 15 small teams were ranked on RealTrends’ America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. Of the 15 teams, one was from Summit County, one was from the Roaring Fork Valley and 13 were from Eagle County.