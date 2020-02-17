Slifer Smith & Frampton brings on 3 new brokers

Slifer Smith & Frampton has brought on three employees as new brokers.

Courtesy Slifer Smith & Frampton

BRECKENRIDGE — Real estate firm Slifer Smith & Frampton is bringing on three new brokers: Dan Burdette, Jonathan Enns and Greg Horton, all of whom were already employees of the firm. Burdette, who started with the firm in 2013, assisted the firm’s top producing team and was involved in over 100 transactions, according to a news release. Burdette will work out of the company’s Breckenridge office.

Enns started with the firm in 2015 as an office coordinator and later became a licensed broker assistant. Enns won the Slifer Smith & Frampton Licensed Assistant of the Year award and the Slifer Smith & Frampton Creative Thinker award in 2018 and will be working out of the Keystone office.

Horton has been with the firm for five years and also started out as an office coordinator. Horton won Coordinator of the Year at the firm in 2016 before becoming a licensed broker assistant. Horton will be working out of the Breckenridge office.

“We’re excited to see these three hard-working and personable members of our team take it to the next level as brokers at the company,” Jeff Moore, managing broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton in Summit County said in a statement. “At Slifer Smith & Frampton, we work to cultivate talented employees who are committed to the company’s core values and mission, and Dan, Jonathan and Greg are great examples of that.”