Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation campaign raises $70K for Summit County nonprofits
The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation’s fifth annual Match Madness campaign raised more than $70,000 for Summit County nonprofits. On Sept. 10, $30,000 in donations from community members were matched by the foundation.
There were 16 organizations that benefited from the campaign, including: Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, Building Hope Summit County, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Domus Pacis Family Respite, The Cycle Effect, Education Foundation of the Summit, Father Dyer Food Pantry, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, High Country Conservation Center’s Grow to Share Program, Keystone Science School, Mountain Top Children’s Museum, Smart Bellies, SOS Outreach, Summit Community Care Clinic, The Summit Foundation’s Summit Community Cares Fund and Summit Seniors.
According to a news release from the firm, the foundation focused on a smaller group of organizations that have been “instrumental” to COVID-19 relief in the community.
